A Greenville man has been arrested in a Nov. 13 crash that killed a bicycle rider on Memorial Drive, the Greenville Police Department reported on Thursday.
David Jackson Dowd, 47, is charged with felony hit and run in the death of Kari Williams, whose bike was hit in the center southbound lane of Memorial near Hobby Lobby.
Police said Dowd was driving a two-door orange Chevrolet Cobalt that hit Williams' bike from behind about 7:40 p.m. Williams, 27, lived about 1.5 miles south from the crash scene in Sterling Pointe Apartments
The traffic safety unit was able to identify the vehicle, which had a sunroof and spoiler, with the use of traffic and surveillance cameras in the area, the department reported.
They located the vehicle on Nov. 26 at the owner's home on Rhema Street off of Portertown Road in the Eastern Pines area, the department reported. Persons of interest, including the owner and relatives of the owner, did not cooperate at the time.
Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said Thursday that a family member of Dowd's is the registered owner of the vehicle and Dowd was the driver.
"We needed to secure additional evidence that would help place him behind the wheel at the time of the crash before proceeding with charges," she said.
Dowd was driving about 45 mph prior to the impact, a crash report said. Cameras showed he braked and swerved. The crash knocked Williams onto the hood of the vehicle where he struck the windshield.
After coming off the vehicle, Williams’ landed in the roadway and slid across the asphalt, the report said. He was found by passing motorists slumped across the bicycle. He died at the scene.
The report said Williams did not have the required lighting equipment on his bicycle to be riding it on a roadway at night and was not operating it in the lane of travel mandated by the state.
Dowd was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Williams was among 42 people killed in traffic-related crashes on Pitt County roadways in 2020 — 10 people died in eight wrecks within the Greenville city limit.