...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A cropped graphic from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s social media shows a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at the Dollar General, 4964 N.C. 33 East, near Simpson, that occurred at 8:50 p.m. May 3. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the man pictured.
A man accused of three successful and one attempted armed robbery has been arrested following a joint investigation by Greenville and Pitt County authorities.
The Greenville Police Department on Monday reported that through collaboration with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Jessie Ray Floyd Jr., 24, of Greenville, was arrested Monday afternoon at his residence in the 3200 block of Boardwalk Lane for a string of convenience store robberies dating back to April 30.
A news release from the Greenville Police Department said Floyd is accused of an April 30 robbery at the Duck Thru, 3000 E. 10th St.; a May 3 robbery at Dollar General, 4694 N.C. 33 East near Black-Jack Simpson Road; and the Dollar General, 2609 E. 10th St., near Villa Verde and the Seventh Day Advent Church.
Floyd is also connected to an attempted robbery at the Family Dollar, 2800 E. 10th St., at the intersection of Fifth and 10th streets.
In all the cases Floyd entered the store displaying a weapon or implying he had one, the release said.
A May 2 report in The Daily Reflector said that a suspect entered the Duck Thru on April 30 wearing a ski mask and wielding a gun. He sat on the store's front counter and pointed a gun at the cashier.
At that time, the suspect was described as wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask.
The sheriff's office took to social media on May 6 to report that a man in a blue sweatshirt and black mask had robbed the N.C. 33 East Dollar General, again making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GPD investigated the attempted robbery at Family Dollar and the Dollar General robbery at Fifth and 10th.
Floyd is charged with two counts each of second degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as one charge each of attempted common law robbery and common law robbery. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $375,000 secured bond.
Floyd has prior convictions for receiving a stolen vehicle on March 24, 2017, and possession of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 25, 2018.