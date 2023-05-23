Armed robbery suspect sought

A cropped graphic from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s social media shows a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at the Dollar General, 4964 N.C. 33 East, near Simpson, that occurred at 8:50 p.m. May 3. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the man pictured.

 Contributed photo

A man accused of three successful and one attempted armed robbery has been arrested following a joint investigation by Greenville and Pitt County authorities.

The Greenville Police Department on Monday reported that through collaboration with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Jessie Ray Floyd Jr., 24, of Greenville, was arrested Monday afternoon at his residence in the 3200 block of Boardwalk Lane for a string of convenience store robberies dating back to April 30.


