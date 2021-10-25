Details are scarce in the arrest of a man by federal agents on gun charges Thursday.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday posted to its Facebook page that Duzuan James, 24, of Greenville was arrested on federal charges for possession of a firearm by a felon.
The release said that detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Special Operations Unit assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in serving a warrant for James’ arrest at 3145 Bell Arthur Road.
The sheriff’s office originally initiated the case, the release said. James is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.
The FBI said that further details of the case are available via the PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records) website.