A Greenville man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a wreck on Sunday on Greenville Boulevard, according to jail and police records.
Khalil Niem Williamson-Bey, 20, of 1500 East 14th St., was charged by the Greenville Police Department with felony hit and run that resulted in an injury.
Records indicate his vehicle rear-ended another motorist near the entrance to King’s Convenience Store near Hooker Road. The wreck caused harm to the driver, a passenger and damage estimated at $5,000 to their vehicle.
Off of a witness description of his plates, Williamson-Bey was found at his residence. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
Both victims were treated for injuries at Vidant Medical Center.
GREENVILLE
In other cases, the police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assault
- 2100 block Stantonsburg Road, 8:45 a.m., Jan. 29: Man assaulted at convenience store and seriously injured; investigation ongoing.
- 500 block South Greene Street, 5 p.m., Jan. 30: Man assaulted by unknown person; case inactive.
- 300 block Moses Drive, 1:48 p.m., Jan. 30: Woman assaulted by boyfriend; case inactive.
- 300 East 10th St., 3:16 p.m., Jan. 30: Woman assaulted at Krispy Kreme by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 1700 W. Berkley Road, 12:43 a.m., Jan. 31: Man assaulted in residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 2:05 p.m., Jan. 31: Man assaulted by girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 7:27 p.m., Jan. 31: Woman assaulted; conflicting accounts at the scene; case inactive.
- 2100 block Stantonsburg Road, 8:45 a.m., Jan. 30: 62-year-old man punched in the face after wreck, taken to Vidant to give statement; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3400 block Westgate Drive, 12:30 p.m., Jan. 29: Attempted break in; suspect found to be in possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.
- 3000 block Pinecrest Drive, 1:32 p.m. Jan. 30: Vehicle break-in at residence; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:11 p.m., Jan. 29: Two air mattresses valued at $96.04 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 3800 block Stillwood Drive, 12:35 p.m., Jan. 30: Two vehicles forcibly entered at residence; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block, Rollins Drive, 1:28 p.m., Jan. 31: Vehicle forcibly entered; sunglasses valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 12:38 p.m., Jan. 31: Vehicle parts worth $25 stolen; case active.
- 700 block Fleming Street, 1:48 p.m., Jan. 31: N.C. license plate worth $250 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Paul Circle, 8:41 p.m., Jan. 31: Mini bike valued at $600 and television valued at $200 stolen; case active.
1826 East Arlington Blvd., 6:57 p.m., Jan. 31: Billfold valued at $25 stolen at Walmart; two bank cards, a driver’s license and Social Security card also taken; case unfounded.
- 3428 S. Memorial Drive, 4:23 p.m., Jan. 31: Clothing and footwear valued at $500 stolen from Academy Sports and Outdoors; case under investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 200 block Willie Drive, Washington, 9:44 a.m., Jan. 30: Woman assaulted by boyfriend; case closed.
- 600 block Danielle Drive, Greenville, 9 a.m. Jan. 30: Woman assaulted by boyfriend; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
3700 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 4:51 p.m. Jan. 29.: Vehicle broken into, no known financial loss involved; case active.
- 1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 30: Firearm valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 1700 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 1-8 a.m. Jan. 31: Electronics valued in total at $1,300 as well as parts valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1100 block Briley Road, Greenville, between 3:42 a.m. and 10:51 a.m., Jan. 31: Vehicle broken into.
- 1700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, 4:09 a.m. Jan. 31: vehicle broken into. Property valued at $300 stolen.