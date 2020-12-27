A Greenville man was cited for driving while impaired on Dec. 16 after being involved in a wreck, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 10:26 p.m. on N.C. 33, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Kieran Earl Roundtree, 38, of 1821 Belvoir Highway, Greenville, was involved in a crash that caused property damage. Additional details about the wreck were not available.
Reports said he had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.12. The legal limit is 0.08.
Twelve other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Dec. 14-21.
In other cases court documents indicate:
Jayka’shia Nicole Brown, 1
- 8, of 4133B Park Ave., Ayden, was stopped at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 on N.C. 11 near Fire Tower Road by the Winterville Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.18. She previously received a DWI in June.
- Ricky Cox, 59, of 585 S. Square Drive Apt. 64, Winterville, was stopped at 1:57 a.m. on Dec. 15 on N.C. 11 near Forlines Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.19. He previously received a DWI in 1990.
Samandra Arlene Dixon, 53, of 305 Horseshoe Drive Apt. 1, Greenville, was stopped at 9:33 a.m. on Dec. 15 on U.S. 13 near Greenville Boulevard by the Greenville Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Rashaad Aaron-Marq Holloway, 25, of 1650 Sandstone Court, Greenville, was stopped at 11:26 p.m. on Dec. 18 on Howell Street by the Greenville Police Department. He ran a stop sign and came to a complete stop in the middle of the street. His blood alcohol level was 0.22. He previously received a DWI in 2017.
- Timothy
Terrill Phillips, 42, of 224A North St., Winterville, was stopped at 1:21 a.m. on Dec. 17 on Third Street near Laurinburg Road by the Ayden Police Department. He was operating a vehicle without headlights, admitted to alcohol consumption and had red, glassy eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received a DWI in 2010.
- Bridget Brock Riggs, 46, of 412 Coral Lane, Edenton, was stopped at 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Greenville Boulevard near Highland Avenue by the Greenville Police Department. She was slow to stop and actively swallowing medication upon officers’ approach. Test results were not available. She previously received a DWI in 2011.
- Luis Santiago Ortiz, 30, of 253 Old River Road, Greenville, was stopped at 1:39 a.m. on Dec. 20 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Borjas Raudales, 25, of 2437 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped at 11:04 p.m. on Dec. 19 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. He rolled through a stop sign, traveled in a turn lane, was slow to stop, had red eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Elvis Gonzales Santana, 27, of 3084 Sunny Side Road, Greenville, was stopped at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 16 on Stantonsburg Road by the Greenville Police Department. Details about his behavior were not available. His blood alcohol level was 0.21.
- Thomas Miguel Suggs, 32, of 3639 Highland Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 1:49 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Old N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He was speeding, had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath, watery, glassy and bloodshot eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- Anita Davis Sutton, 43, of 997 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, was stopped at 10:34 a.m. on Dec. 18 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on her feet and refused to follow troopers’ orders. She refused a test.
- Jamie Cole Wilder, 26, of 402 Shamrock Way, Greenville, was stopped at 7:32 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Bowens Cleaners, 3114 Evans St., by the Winterville Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.12.