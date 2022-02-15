Greenville man crossing Evans Street hit, killed by car Pat Gruner Staff Writer Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 67-year-old Greenville man was killed Friday while trying to cross Evans Street toward the Family Dollar at Howell Street, the Greenville Police Department reported.The department issued a news release about the incident Tuesday morning seeking information about the crash. It said the incident occurred about 7 p.m.Frankie Lee Lanes was crossing Evans from west to east and had reached the northbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 gray Jeep Compass driven by Emma Black, 21, of Concord.Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The release provided no further details about the crash.It asked anyone who witnessed the collision to call CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or contact A.S. Samuel of the traffic safety unit at 414-0709. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Release Incident Transports Motor Vehicle Highway Jeep Compass Department Lane Frankie Lee Lanes Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews