A 67-year-old Greenville man was killed Friday while trying to cross Evans Street toward the Family Dollar at Howell Street, the Greenville Police Department reported.

The department issued a news release about the incident Tuesday morning seeking information about the crash. It said the incident occurred about 7 p.m.

Frankie Lee Lanes was crossing Evans from west to east and had reached the northbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 gray Jeep Compass driven by Emma Black, 21, of Concord.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The release provided no further details about the crash.

It asked anyone who witnessed the collision to call CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or contact A.S. Samuel of the traffic safety unit at 414-0709.

