A Greenville man faces firearm charges after shots were fired outside a Farmville store, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives responded to a shots fired call at 5:30 p.m. on Monday outside Joyner’s Grocery, 5178 U.S. 258 North, according to a news release.
An ongoing dispute and altercation led to the gunfire, the report stated.
Ronald Lynn Tripp, 23, of Greenville was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the people and carrying a concealed weapon.
Tripp was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond, the release said.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2000 block Welsh Court, Greenville, 6 a.m. Dec. 12-9:44 a.m. Jan. 8: pistol valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 5963 S. Main St., Falkland, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 11: Hana Mini Mart robbed at gunpoint, cash and tobacco valued at a total of $2,200 stolen; case active.
- 1500 block West Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 5 p.m. Dec. 25-1:42 p.m. Jan. 11: revolver valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Redman Avenue, Greenville, midnight Nov. 15-1:27 pm. Jan. 11: iPad valued at $320 stolen; case active.
- 4700 block Hannia Court, Grimesland, 4:47 p.m. Jan. 10: dog valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 3800 block Dickinson Avenue Extension, Greenville, 4 p.m. Nov. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12: filing cabinet, metal flat and security camera valued at a total of $2,060 stolen; case active.
- 3400 block Avon Road, Greenville, 11:59 p.m. Jan. 7-2:23 p.m. Jan. 12: kayaks valued at a total of $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 3300 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 5:09 p.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by acquaintance, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
- 1600 block Cody Lane, Greenville, 3:24 a.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1300 block Holland Road, Greenville, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
300 block William Horice Circle, Greenville, 10:29 a.m. Jan. 10: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 4700 block Hannia Court, Grimesland, 1:45 a.m. Jan. 10: man assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1200 block North Grimesland Bridge Road, Washington, 7:47 p.m. Jan. 12: man assaulted by sibling, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2600 block Dunn Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 8-9:40 a.m. Jan. 10: tools valued at a total of $700 stolen; investigation ongoing.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:50 p.m. Jan. 8: clothes valued at $200 stolen from Walmart; investigation ongoing.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 2:13 p.m. Jan. 9: money, wallet and purse valued at a total of $120 stolen; case inactive.
- 800 block Spring Forest Road, 2:44 a.m. Jan. 10: safe and vehicle valued at a total of $10,000 stolen, vehicle recovered; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Oakmont Drive, 5 a.m. Jan. 10-10:54 a.m. Jan. 12: firearms valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 7:20 p.m. Jan. 10: phone and vehicle valued at a total of $5,450 stolen, vehicle recovered; case inactive.
- 1900 block Smythewyck Drive, 11:01 p.m. Jan. 10: children’s clothes valued at $200 stolen; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10: firearms and cash valued at a total of $7,900 stolen, later recovered; case inactive.
- 90 block Brookwood Drive, 9:46 a.m. Jan. 11: $600 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 1900 block Turnburry Drive, 4:56 a.m. Jan. 12: cash, cash register and computer systems valued at a total of $1,405 stolen, computer and cash recovered; investigation ongoing.
- 4600 East 10th Street, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 12: household goods valued at $395 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 8:45 a.m.-7:23 p.m. Jan. 13: shoes, clothes and Xbox valued at a total of $1,700 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1500 block Dickinson Avenue, 10 a.m. Jan. 13: clothes and money valued at a total of $255 stolen; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block S.E. Greenville Blvd., 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13: cash valued at $200 stolen; case inactive.
- 2500 block Brookville Drive, 4 a.m. Jan. 14: firearm valued at $560 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block East 10th Street, 11:30 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Jan. 8: man assaulted; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Eastbrook Drive, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 8: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 8 p.m. Jan. 8-8:17 a.m. Jan. 12: man assaulted by acquaintance, TV valued at $1,200 stolen; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, midnight Jan. 9-4:45 p.m. Jan. 11: woman assaulted by acquaintance, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 1100 block Nicklaus Drive, 5:38 p.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 2000 block East Fire Tower Road, 10 p.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 700 block Vanderbilt Lane, 11:20 p.m. Jan. 9: man assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 100 block Mosby Circle, 2 a.m. Jan. 10: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 3000 block Golden Road, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 10: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1600 block Chestnut Street, 1:56 p.m. Jan. 10: man assaulted by neighbor, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 2200 block Sweet Bay Drive, 12:20 a.m. Jan. 12: woman assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 1000 block West Third Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 12: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 500 block Spring Forest Road, 9:22 a.m. Jan. 13: man assaulted by relative, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Cherry Court Drive, 2 p.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 13: man assaulted, suffered minor injury, phone valued at $300 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1000 block Peed Drive, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1100 block Brownlea Drive, 1:46 a.m. Jan. 14: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.