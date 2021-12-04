The family of a Greenville mother who was shot and killed in a 2018 drive-by shooting said that they were grateful after George Knight, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.
A jury determined after four-and-a-half hours of deliberation over two days that Knight was guilty in the shooting of Shantelle Pope, 27, outside her Tyson Street home on Nov. 13, 2018. Pope died at Vidant Medical Center less than two days later.
Emotions were high on Friday morning after the jury returned to deliberate. Talk of a possible plea bargain led Pope’s mother, Wanda Swain, and aunt, Natasha Knight, to leave the courtroom in tears.
Two hours later, the jury found Knight guilty of Pope’s murder and the attempted first-degree murder of Deontay Parrish.
Knight was found not guilty of the first-degree attempted murder of Carlos Woolard, Pope’s boyfriend.
Knight received the maximum sentence of 207 to 261 months for the attempted murder of Parrish to run at the end of his murder sentence. Knight will appeal.
Prior to sentencing, Swain and Natasha Knight called on Judge Marvin Blount III to apply the maximum sentence. Swain read a letter from one of Pope’s daughters before addressing the judge herself.
“I cannot see my baby anymore,” Swain said. “I cannot pick up the phone and call her.”
Outside the courthouse, surrounded by members of their church and immediate family, Swain spoke about her daughter.
“(We lost) something special,” Swain said. “A key. A queen. A lot.”
Swain said there’s more to be done, with a co-defendant Travis Roberson scheduled to stand trial for next Thursday.
“We still got a road to go,” Swain said. “This is just the beginning of the justice, and she will continue to get justice.”
Pope’s aunt said more could have been done.
“I do not think justice has been served because he gets to live his life on,” she said. “He still has blood running through his veins, phone calls and visitations. It is sad he has seven kids but he will be able to speak with them.
“My niece has three left behind who are traumatized. It is justice in that he will not be able to walk the streets but not in the aftermath of what was taken from us.”
The last family member Pope spoke to was her aunt. She said that it has been hard for her.
“I still beat myself up,” Natasha Knight said. “I beat myself up because if I had just kept her for maybe 10 more minutes she would maybe possibly be here. Now, three years later, we are here.
“I am grateful because some cases do not even get solved,” she said. “I am grateful for the state, the city and Pitt County coming up with enough evidence that he was prosecuted.”
City camera footage played the primary role in the state’s case. Prosecutor Anthony Futrell and lead investigator Alvaro Elias, a detective with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, used footage of a car belonging to Knight’s sister being driven from Knight’s parents home on Vance Street through west Greenville.
Footage of the 8:56 p.m. shooting was in line with testimony from Swain and Woolard, who detailed things like Pope making a U-turn when parking her vehicle and where vehicles were located at the time of the shooting.
Footage from the former King’s Convenience Store, now The Gas House, on Fifth Street showed Knight and Roberson entering at 9 p.m. Knight asked to wash his hands, using rubbing alcohol, and can be seen wearing a gray sweatshirt — the same as that of the driver of the vehicle seen on cameras.
Knight made a notice to appeal the case, which was duly noted by Blount.