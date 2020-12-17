A Greenville man is facing a federal indictment on charges he smashed a window at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on May 31 during a demonstration over police action in the death of George Floyd.
Alexander Pridgen, 18, was among peaceful protesters marching downtown when the group walked past the the bankruptcy court at 150 Reade Circle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release on Thursday.
Pridgen, without provocation, picked up a brick or brick-like object and hurled it through a ground floor window of court building, the office reported. Pridgen’s act of vandalism was captured on video by a peaceful protester live streaming the event on Facebook, the release said.
Law enforcement officers were able to identify Pridgen because of his involvement in another act of vandalism committed later in the evening at the Greenville Police Department headquarters, which was captured on video surveillance, the release said.
Pridgen was indicted Wednesday on a charge of willful damage of government property, the release said. The damage to the ground-floor window at the Greenville bankruptcy court cost more than $1,000 to repair.
The single count carries a statutory maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 the release said.
Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina credited the United States Marshals Service and the Greenville Police Department with the investigation leading to Pridgen’s indictment, the release said.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division.
The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the release said.
Pridgen also faces local charges related to other activity during the demonstration.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on June 2 on charges of assault government official, injury to real property, misdemeanor inciting a riot and failure to disperse on command by the Greenville Police Department.
He was released on a $15,000 secured bond.