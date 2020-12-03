A Greenville man on Tuesday was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Jerome Little previously was convicted of armed bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.
The charge arose from a long-term investigation that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted using an undercover warehouse in Kinston, the release said.
During the investigation, agents used the location while outfitted with audio and video monitoring equipment to make controlled purchases of firearms and drugs from multiple individuals, the release said.
A confidential informant notified ATF in August 2018 that Little was interested in selling a rifle that resembled am AR-15.
Undercover officers and Little negotiated a price and arranged a meeting. On Aug. 22, 2018, Little arrived at the warehouse carrying a suit bag which contained a loaded Mossberg .22 rifle and 325 rounds of ammunition. On a recorded video, he sold the rifle to the agent.
Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Richard E. Meyers II, the release said. ATF and the Wilmington Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Pugh prosecuted it.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings law enforcement and communities together to reduce violent crime. Since 2017, the United States Department of Justice has reinvigorated the program targeting violent criminals and directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with the federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and community to develop strategies to reduce violent crime.
The effort has been implemented through the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and district attorney’s offices on a sustained basis to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking and crimes against law enforcement.