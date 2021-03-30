An 18-year-old Greenville man arrested last week on drug charges is being extradited to Georgia for similar charges there, authorities reported.
Jaquavone Maye of Greenville was arrested by the Greenville Police Department on March 24 for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute at the 100 block of Cortland Drive, according to arrest records. While in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office received a notice from Morgan County, Georgia, that Maye had outstanding warrants.
A deputy served the extradition warrant to start the process on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office reported it could not release details about the out-of-state charges because Maye turned 18 in the past few weeks and the crimes likely were committed as a juvenile.
A report from the Morgan County Citizen said that a then 17-year-old Maye and three other Greenville youths were arrested following a single-car wreck on Interstate 20 on March 7. The four were found to be in possession of marijuana, cash and two loaded handguns.
According to the Citizen, Maye’s Georgia charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun under the age of 18 and obstruction and tampering with evidence.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block Briley Road, Greenville, 7:51 a.m., March 28: break-in at residence; damage to furniture, entryways estimated at $1,300; case closed by arrest.
- 7400 block County Home Road, Ayden, 2:59 p.m., March 27: man robbed by individual with handgun at residence; $1,200 stolen; case active.
- 7800 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 10:50 a.m., March 27: automobile tampered with at residence; case active.
4142 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 10:37 a.m., March 27: iPhone XR valued at $400 stolen at Belvoir Corner Stop; case active.
- 2213 Briley Road, Greenville, 9:02 a.m., March 27: vinyl siding valued at $3,000 stolen from construction site; case active.
- 4800 block Gum Swamp Road, Ayden, 9:07 p.m., March 26: break-in at residence; case active.
- 500 block Huntingridge Road, Greenville, 9:20 p.m., March 26: break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 3100 block MacGregor Downs Road, Greenville, 11 p.m., March 28: woman threatened by family member at residence; case active.
- 4800 block School Road, Grimesland, 6:10 p.m., March 28: woman threatened at residence; case active.
7800 block County Home Road, Ayden, 3:52 p.m., March 28: man threatened at residence; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 1900 block B Stokes Road, Greenville, 5:51 a.m., March 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed.
- 124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 3:29 a.m., March 28: man assaulted by known person at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.
- 1700 block Ofarrell Avenue, Greenville, 1:47 a.m., March 28: man assaulted by friend with firearm; case active.
- 200 block Fairway Drive, Greenville, 7:04 a.m., March 27: man threatened by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 1800 block Midgette Lane, Greenville, 10:09 p.m., March 26: women held at gunpoint by known individuals; case active.
- 3700 block Barnhill Street, Bethel, 2:35 p.m., March 26: woman threatened by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 9:53 a.m., March 26: Green Honda Ridgeline valued at $10,000 stolen from parking lot; vehicle recovered; case active.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 12:21 p.m., March 27: router valued at $9 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1300 block Treybrooke Circle, 3:15 p.m., March 26:vehicle break-in in parking lot; $10 cash and conceal carry permit stolen; case inactive.
- 2500 block Jefferson Drive, Greenville, 2:29 p.m., March 27: Yamaha dirt bike valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4056 S. Memorial Drive, 11:13 p.m., March 26: clothes valued at $300 stolen from The Wash House; case active.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 12:27 p.m., March 27: merchandise valued at $6.53 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 1201 Portertown Road, 3:04 p.m., March 26: sodas valued at $6.36 stolen from Sheetz. Dog bones valued at $4 damaged; case active.
- 3202 E. 10th St., 8:49 a.m., March 26: wallet valued at $2 stolen at Speedway; case inactive.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 1:57 p.m., March 28: vehicle break-in on street. Firearms valued at $400 stolen; case inactive.
- 2609 E. 10th St., 9:19 p.m., March 28: wallet, cash valued at $85 stolen at Dollar General; case inactive.
- 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:14 p.m., March 27: credit card fraud reported at Hilton of Greenville; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:24 p.m., March 27: food valued at $184.74 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:32 p.m., March 27: household items valued at $93.20 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
- 540 Cotanche St., 12:57 p.m., March 27: building materials valued at $300 stolen from Jimmy Johns; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Oakmont Drive, 3:12 p.m, March 26: officer assaulted in parking lot; case cleared by arrest.
- 500 block Cotanche Street, 2:02 a.m., March 28: police officer assaulted by intoxicated assailant on street; case active.