A Pitt County fugitive wanted for shooting a bail bondsman near Falkland earlier this month was arrested in Goldsboro on Tuesday.
Deante Beamon, 28, was apprehended following a standoff with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force at a residence on 281 Johnson Lane in Goldsboro.
Pitt County court documents and a release from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said that Beamon was wanted in relation to a shooting on Oct. 17 in Greenville. Beamon shot at three men, wounding one. Beamon did not hit the other two men. The name of the victims correspond to an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 17 that show Jeremy Sylvester, a bail bondsman, was shot with a handgun.
The shooting happened at 3366 Beaver Lodge Drive south of Falkland, Beamon’s address. A release from the time of the incident showed that Sylvester, Ty’Shawn Williams and Titus Blow, all bondsmen, had arrived at the location to revoke bond when a suspect opened fire on them, missing two but striking Sylvester and seriously injuring him. Sylvester was transported by ambulance to Vidant Medical Center. A release from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said that Sylvester has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
When the task force made contact, Beamon barricaded himself inside the apartment and Goldsboro Police officers were called to assist , the Goldsboro Police Department reported. Units with the department’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded.
The department said the CNT established communications with Beamon and eventually talked him into leaving the apartment leading to his arrest at 1:42 p.m.
Beamon was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a felon. Beamon has prior arrests for felony possession of marijuana in 2009.