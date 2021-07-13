Three Greenville men have been arrested and charged with a 2020 murder in New Bern.
On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force Office arrested Jarvis Everett, 25, and Jamelle Everett, 25, in Greenville. Tarvis Everett, 25, was arrested in Fayetteville on Friday.
The three were connected to the August 26 shooting of Matthew Small, 29. Small was found shot and injured in the parking lot of the Five Points Food Mart at 1210 Broad St. in New Bern. Small was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
A release said that Small was shot at the intersection of First Avenue and Bay Street.
At the time, police said that the shooting was not a random act of violence and that those involved knew one another.
A release from the New Bern Police Department said that they and the District Attorney’s Office have since “worked diligently to identify and bring those responsible to justice.”
Tarvis and Jarvis Everett are brothers. Jamelle Everett is their cousin.
The three men have been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of felony murder.
The three are being held at the Craven County Jail without bond.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on the following incidents:
Assaults
900 block Douglas Avenue, 7:56 p.m., July 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports on the following incidents:
Break ins, thefts
700 block Lancelot Drive, Greenville, 1:04 p.m., July 12: woman defrauded of $440.31 via unauthorized debit card usage; case active.
4000 block Tabitha Lane, Greenville, 2:33 p.m., July 12: unlocked vehicle broken into at residence. Purse containing $200 cash stolen; case closed, leads exhausted.
Assaults
111 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 12:45 p.m., July 12: woman threatened by boyfriend with firearm at Kash N’ Karry; case active.