The Greenville Police Department reported one of its officers was arrested on a driving while impaired charge after a wreck in Sampson County.
The incident occurred approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. 13, according to a news release issued about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
Alison Blackmon was off-duty, in her personal vehicle, when she was involved in a single-vehicle crash, the release said.
She was subsequently charged with DWI. The State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
Blackmon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
As the incident happened outside of the Greenville jurisdiction, no further information is available from the Greenville Police Department, the release said.