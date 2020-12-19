Two handguns and accessories were stolen from a vehicle overnight on Tuesday, according to a report from the Greenville Police Department.
The incident occurred at 3600 block Lena Lane between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:02 a.m. on Wednesday, the report stated. Two handguns, three suppressors, two magazines, shooting glasses, hearing protections and a gun cleaning kit, valued at a total of $6,120, were stolen from vehicle.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Manning Forest Drive, 10 p.m. Dec. 15-10:31 a.m. Dec. 16: bag and cash valued at a total of $1,220 stolen; case inactive.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 3 p.m. Dec. 16: mattress valued at $270 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Wyndham Circle, 4:50-7:18 p.m. Dec. 16: video games and tv valued at $860 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Kristin Drive, 5 p.m. Dec. 16-3:27 a.m. Dec. 17: vehicle valued at $7,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 9:25 p.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 16: woman assaulted by known person; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3600 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 16: man assaulted with firearm during armed robbery, suffered no injuries, $230 in cash stolen; case active.
- 2500 block Bud Parker Road, Greenville, 12:55 a.m. Dec. 18: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
- 1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 1:55-3:56 a.m. Dec. 18: $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2600 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 5 a.m.-2:12 p.m. Dec. 16: woman assaulted by strangulation by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 200 block West Church Street, Bethel, 6:05 a.m. Dec. 16: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 3 a.m. Dec. 18: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 4300 block Overpass Lane, Grimesland, 2:12 p.m. Dec. 17: man assaulted by known person; case active.