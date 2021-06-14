Greenville police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old at a party on Bostic Drive early Sunday morning.
The department said officers were responding to a disturbance call at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex, where 10 to 15 vehicles were reported to be playing loud music in the parking lot. The officers heard numerous gunshots when they arrived.
Officers saw people running from the scene. A call came into dispatch soon after stating that the teenager was hit by gunfire and being transported by a private vehicle to Vidant.
The teen's injuries are not life-threatening, the department said.
According to the report, the attacker’s relationship to the victim is unknown. The case is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A handgun is listed as the weapon used. The victim has been uncooperative according to police.
Ten unoccupied vehicles were damaged during the incident and an apartment window was also shot. The total property damage is estimated at $3,050.
The incident report said that three rounds were recovered as evidence.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block Ontario Drive, 12:28 p.m., June 13: three shotguns valued at $8,250 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, June 11: electricity stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 200 block North Elm Street, 3:26 a.m., June 12: burglary at residence; case active.
- 704 S. Memorial Drive, 11:50 a.m., June 12: soap, cleaning items valued at $159.79 stolen from CVS; case active.
- 4300 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, 7:01 a.m., June 13: chocolate milk, iPad valued at $300 stolen from Bill's Hotdogs; damage to glass door estimated at $500; case active.
- 4200 block Dunhagan Road, 5:27 p.m., June 13: break-in at residence; damages to home valued at $100; case active.
Assaults
- 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:48 a.m., June 11: woman assaulted by friend in the road near Carolina Ale House; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 7:38 a.m., June 11: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 200 block East Roundtree Drive, 6:35 p.m., June 11: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Lincoln Drive, 12:56 p.m., June 13: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Oakmont Drive, 8:12 p.m., June 13: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1300 block Graves Street, 12:16 a.m., June 14: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 1:51 a.m., June 14: woman assaulted with cutting weapon by unknown person at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2700 block Frog Level Road at Turnage Lane, Greenville, 12:20 p.m., June 11: vehicle broken into overnight on roadside; vehicle damaged; DVD player valued at $50, car radio valued at $50 stolen; case active.
- 1129 Scarlet Oak Drive, Greenville, 9:07 p.m., June 11: man defrauded of $1,399; case active.
- 200 block Louis Street, Greenville, 8:51 a.m., June 13: automobile tampered with at residence; case active.
- 200 block Louis Street, Greenville, 9:11 a.m., June 13: $30 cash stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
- 100 block Harell Street, Greenville, 12:35 p.m., June 13: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 7900 block N.C. 11, Ayden, 10:08 p.m., June 13: medication stolen at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 4800 block Weyerhauser Road, Ayden, 1:52 p.m., June 11: woman threatened by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 2400 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 7:35 p.m., June 11: rifle pointed at man by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Robert Drive, Greenville, 8:50 a.m., June 13: woman assaulted by child at residence; mental health indicated on report; case active.
- 4100 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 10:19 p.m., June 13: man reported being threatened by child at residence; case exceptionally cleared.