An 81-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed by his grandson in Greenville, police say.
A press release said that shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday officers responded to 1713 Brookhaven Drive to reports of the stabbing. Dispatchers were informed that the victime, Wheeler Brown, was stabbed by 23-year-old Aaron Brown of 3344 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, after an altercation.
The elder Brown was rushed to Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening wounds.
Greenville PD’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded after receiving reports the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home, the release said. He was located a short ways down the road and arrested without incident.
Aaron Brown was charged with attempted second degree murder. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center undera $1 million bond.
Wheeler Brown remains in the hospital but the release said that upon the department’s last check his condition had stabilized.