The Greenville Police Department on Monday arrested a man wanted for an assault involving a handgun in Fuquay-Varina, the department reported.
Working in conjunction with police in the Wake County town, local police located Da’Quan Rashaad Hinton of 417 Kellywood Court, Fuquay-Varina, in the parking lot of the 33 East Apartments at 3:30 p.m. He was arrested without incident.
Hinton’s arrest was tied to a Jan. 8 assault of three people with a handgun at Kickback Jack’s in Garner. Hinton also fled from police during a traffic stop Jan. 18 in Wake County, police reported.
Hinton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon in an occupied property, eluding arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon and injury of property. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Greenville
In other cases the police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1400 block East 10th Street, Feb. 1, 1:13 p.m.: vehicle forcibly entered, damaged; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Feb. 1, 2:43 p.m.: assorted food items valued at $264.54 stolen from Walmart; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Feb. 1, 3:32 p.m.: beauty products valued at $77.88 stolen from Walmart; case closed.
- 1300 block West Third Street, Feb. 2, 2:33 a.m.: break in at woman’s home by ex-spouse; case inactive.
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, Feb. 2, 3:03 a.m.: residential window broken by blunt object. Damages valued at $200; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block West Third Street, Feb. 1, 10:45 p.m.: woman assaulted via strangulation by unknown person; case active.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
600 block Staton House Road, Greenville, Feb. 1, 10:15 a.m.: trailer, table saw, fan, ammunition and lawn mower valued together at $6,800 stolen from home; case active.
600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, Feb. 1, 11:46 a.m.: prescrip
- tion pain medication stolen from residence; case closed.
Assaults
- 1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, Feb. 1, 12:49 a.m.: man threatened at convenience store; case closed.
- 500 block Rustic Lane, Greenville, Feb. 1, 11:28 p.m.: parent assaulted at home; case closed.
- 2309 S Memorial Drive, Greenville, Feb. 2, 12:14 a.m.: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Greenville Motel; case active.