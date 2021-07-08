Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in Greenville that damaged property.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday at building 3279 of the 33 East Apartments on 10th Street. Officers located shell casings on the sidewalk.
The department said the siding of the building appeared to have been damaged by gunfire, as was a vacant 2018 Chevrolet Cruz parked in the lot. The total damage was valued at $1,500.
The department said that no injuries have been reported from the incident. No witnesses have been located and no one was at the scene when officers arrived.
The case is under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4600 E. 10th St., 6:43 p.m., July 7: vehicle broken into at Walmart. Vase valued at $600 stolen. Damage to vehicle valued at $600; case inactive.
- 912 W. 5th St., 10:17 p.m., July 7: bicycle valued at $30 stolen from The Gas House; case inactive.
- 216 Country Club Drive, 10:10 a.m., July 7: securities fraud reported from check valued at $152.45 at Greenville Country Club; case active.
- 900 block Allen Road, 4:05 a.m., July 6: vehicle broken into at residence. Keys valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 2900 block Mulberry Lane, 8:57 a.m., July 6: vehicle broken into at residence. Tennis shoes valued at $180 stolen; case inactive.
- 1100 block Evans Street, 9:45 a.m., July 6: vehicle broken into at residence. Purse valued at $30, containing $180 in cash, stolen; case active.
- 1100 block Red Banks Road, 9:51 a.m., July 6: bicycle valued at $80 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Cheltenham Drive, 11:21 a.m., July 6: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 2460 Stantonsburg Road, 12:09 p.m., July 6: canned goods valued at $20 reported stolen from Food Lion; case cleared.
- 2300 block Vineyard Drive, 6:09 p.m., July 6: sandals valued at $139 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 9:48 p.m., July 6: break in at residence. Four pairs of shoes valued at $800 total stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1800 block Norcott Circle, 5:42 p.m., July 6: man assaulted by known person at roadside; case inactive.
- 300 block Beasley Drive, 5:11 a.m., July 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
UPS facility reports merchandise stolen
Authorities are investigating reports that $15,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a UPS customer center in Greenville.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that at 9:26 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a larceny at a UPS facility at 2401 United Drive. The report did not detail what kind of merchandise was stolen.
The items were last known to be secure at 5:17 a.m. on Monday.
A representative from the sheriff’s office said no further information was available for release on Tuesday. The case is listed as active.
UPS could not be reached for comment.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Manor Court, Greenville, 1:22 p.m., July 7: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 1200 block Sandy Ridge Road, Robersonville, 12:11 p.m., July 7: woman defrauded of $1,898 via internet; case active.
- 3000 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, 9:16 a.m., July 7: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 1800 block Manor Court, Greenville, 5:02 p.m., July 7: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
- 800 block Winestone Court, Greenville, 8:18 a.m., July 6: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
- 1819 Progress Road, Greenville, 8:58 a.m., July 6: attempted break-in at Hendrix and Barnhill; case active.
- 800 block Winestone Court, Greenville, 9:01 a.m., July 6: unsecured vehicle broken into by unknown suspect at residence; case active.
- 3300 block J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, 2:24 p.m., July 6: check reported stolen, rewritten for higher amount; case active.
- 3500 block J.C. Galloway Road, 3:44 p.m., July 6: unlocked vehicles broken into at residence. $200 in cash, identity documents stolen; case active.
- 200 block Rivercrest Drive, Greenville, 9:17 p.m., July 6: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 3600 block Norfolk Street, Bethel, 11:12 p.m., July 6: possible vehicle break-in reported. Suspect found at 100 block of Church Street, Bethel, an hour later breaking into second vehicle; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
1700 block Ofarrell Avenue, Greenville, 10:13 p.m., July 6: juvenile assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.