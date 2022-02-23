Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Fare gas station on Greenville Boulevard early Saturday morning.
According to the Greenville Police Department the victim told police that a man entered the store at 1531 S.E. Greenville Blvd. about 3:45 a.m. and indicated he was armed. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigars.
The store is located at the junction of Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street.
The department said the suspect is described as a black male wearing a hat, brown jacket and black pants. Those with information on the robbery can contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
It was one of two armed robberies reported in the area over the weekend.
The Dollar General at 3600 N.C. 30 in Stokes was held up at 11:43 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. A report said $150 in cash was stolen.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Upton Court, 12 a.m. Feb. 17: vehicle broken into at residence. $500 cash stolen; case inactive.
600 block South Elm Street, 2:30 a.m. Feb. 20: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
4000 block Lindwood Smith, Greenville, 11:59 a.m. Feb. 21: break-in at residence. Stove, dishwasher, facucet valued at $1,115 stolen; case active.
Assaults
2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 2:10 a.m. Feb. 21: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.