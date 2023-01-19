Greenville police on Wednesday arrested two teens in separate shootings, one which killed a man on First Street and the other involving a fully automatic weapon.
The department announced in a news release that about 7 p.m. an unnamed 16-year-old was taken into custody at Wendy's, 3501 U.S. 264, for the Monday shooting death of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25. A name has not been released because of the suspect's age the release said.
Collins-Smith was found suffering a gunshot wound to the chest after crashing his Nissan Maxima into an apartment at The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., early Monday morning.
Life-saving measures were attempted on Collins-Smith but he would later die of his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center.
The apartment's resident was home at the time of the crash and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident.
The case remains active and additional arrests are anticipated. The incident is believed to have been targeted.
Collins-Smith's death is the third case being investigated as a homicide by GPD this year, and the juvenile's arrest is also the third. Broderick Harris, 34, was attacked with a knife on Ward Street on Jan. 6 and died from his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center. George Wesley Tyson III was arrested in Kinston on Jan. 14 for Harris' death.
On Jan. 1 Deshawn Roundtree, 32, was shot in his home at 2125 Silver Maple Lane, Apt. 206, in the Copper Beech Apartment complex. Roundtree died on the scene. Kiaira Boomer, 21, was struck in the leg with a bullet during the shooting. On Jan. 3, Greenville police arrested Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, at his residence on 407 Beasley Drive, Greenville, for the shooting.
Teen arrested in Sunday drive-by shooting
Police on Wednesday also arrested La'Mikah Baptist, 18, of 3311 Parkway Court, Greenville, for a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening in the 1700 block of Greene Street. No injuries were reported but the department said multiple shots were fired.
Baptist's arrest was announced via social media where Greenville police said he was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. on Stone Bend Drive. At that time, investigators found a fully automatic handgun believed to have been used in the incident. Baptist was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Baptist was housed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.