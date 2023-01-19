Greenville police on Wednesday arrested two teens in separate shootings, one which killed a man on First Street and the other involving a fully automatic weapon.

The department announced in a news release that about 7 p.m. an unnamed 16-year-old was taken into custody at Wendy's, 3501 U.S. 264, for the Monday shooting death of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25. A name has not been released because of the suspect's age the release said.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.