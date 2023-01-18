The Greenville Police Department said it has charged a juvenile in the death of a man who crashed his car into a First Street apartment after being shot on Monday.
The department issued a release on Wednesday night that said officers arrested the 16-year-old without incident at a Wendy’s at 3501 U.S. 264 in north Greenville. The boy’s name was not released because of his age, police said.
The department said he has been charged with murder in the death of Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, who was found shot after he crashed into an apartment at The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., early Monday.
Officers responding to a report of a crash and shots fired discovered a 2000 Nissan Maxima had crashed into an apartment just after midnight. They found Collins-Smith suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
The department said life-saving measures were attempted at the scene but Smith later died of his injuries at ECU Health Medical Center.
The resident of the apartment was home at the time of the crash and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.
Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting. However, at this time, it appears to have been a targeted incident, the department said.
The juvenile was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday by members of the Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team and the SBI Fugitive and Missing Persons Task Force.
The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Peterson at 329-4315 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.