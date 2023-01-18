Man found shot after car hits apartment building

Repairs were underway at The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., Monday morning after a car struck an apartment overnight.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

The Greenville Police Department said it has charged a juvenile in the death of a man who crashed his car into a First Street apartment after being shot on Monday.

The department issued a release on Wednesday night that said officers arrested the 16-year-old without incident at a Wendy’s at 3501 U.S. 264 in north Greenville. The boy’s name was not released because of his age, police said.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.