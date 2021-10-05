Greenville police have charged a 19-year-old with cyberstalking after determining a racist fraternity party invitation that went viral on local social media was actually made by him and not a fraternity member.
James Edwards IV turned himself in to the Greenville Police Department after an investigation that included the cooperation of the anonymous app Yik Yak, where the message was posted on Aug. 27.
Edwards wrote a post on the message board that looked like it was from a member of ECU’s Theta Chi fraternity. The post read: “Theta Chi rush party. PNMs (potential new members) and girls only. No blacks. Girls 5$ @door. Call or text (name and number of a Theta Chi member.)”
The message was copied and shared by many on social media who criticized the fraternity. The fraternity denied its member posted the invitation.
The release said that detectives with GPD’s Special Victims Unit determined that Edwards was the source of the post. Specifics of the investigation were not provided, but a spokesperson for the department said that technology played a large role. Yik Yak’s corporate offices also cooperated in the investigation, she said.
Warrants were taken out for Edwards’ arrest at which point he turned himself in on Friday, the spokesperson said. Edwards was charged with cyberstalking and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He has since been released on bond.
Monday’s announcement of the arrest said the investigation did not find any affiliation between Edwards and Theta Chi. The department said Edwards is believed to be affiliated with another fraternity on campus. ECU confirmed that Edwards is a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.