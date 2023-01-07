The Greenville Police Department is asking people to contact detectives or CrimeStoppers if they saw suspicious activity at 300 Contentnea Street during the last week. Police on Thursday discovered the body of Barbara Fenner at her home and investigating her death as a homicide.
Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls makes a video statement about an arrest in the death of Barbara Fenner of Contentnea Street.
Bobby Burns
Staff Writer
A 64-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a 79-year-old woman at her home on Contentnea Street, the Greenville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Dennis Leon Marshall of Greenville was taken into custody shortly before 4:35 p.m. on Friday in Ahoskie, a Greenville Police Department spokeswoman said. Marshall is accused of killing Barbara Fenner.
Fenner was found dead about 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at her residence at 300 Contentnea St. when officers performed a wellness check. Family last heard from her on Dec. 24.
Reports at the time indicated foul play was involved. No cause of death has been released. On Thursday the department confirmed there was no obvious sign of forced entry at Fenner’s home.
In a video statement released on social media, Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said that detectives were the ones to take Marshall into custody in Ahoskie. He said that Marshall, like Fenner, is a resident of west Greenville.
Sauls called Fenner a “matriarch of the west Greenville community.” She was the director of the former economic empowerment organization West Greenville Community Development Corp.
“When an investigation of this magnitude occurs it often raises the question (of) a lot of fear and sometimes panic,” Sauls said. “It is important; I impress to you that we are confident we have our guy.”
Sauls asked for the community’s patience as the investigation continues.
“In the days to follow there will be many pieces that you may want to know,” Sauls said. “There may be many pieces unanswered to you. I would ask for your patience as many pieces have to be kept close to the chest as we plan for the prosecution of this case.”