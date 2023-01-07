A 64-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a 79-year-old woman at her home on Contentnea Street, the Greenville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

Dennis Leon Marshall of Greenville was taken into custody shortly before 4:35 p.m. on Friday in Ahoskie, a Greenville Police Department spokeswoman said. Marshall is accused of killing Barbara Fenner.


