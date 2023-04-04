Police on Tuesday reported they had arrested a second suspect wanted in a March 27 shooting and robbery in west Greenville.
The Greenville Police Department posted an image of the teen last week asking for help to identify and locate him. The agency said Tuesday he was taken into custody in Washington, N.C.
Because the suspect is 17, he is classified as a juvenile and his name will not be released, the department reported. The post on Tuesday thanked members of the public for their tips.
The first suspect, Amauru Tah'Lik Tyson, 24, of 915 Peed Drive, Greenville, was identified by officers and arrested on March 29, police reported last week.
They are suspected in a shooting that took place about 5:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive near Bancroft Avenue. The department's ShotSpotter system alerted officers to the incident, the agency reported.
They found a 21-year-old man who'd been grazed in the back by a bullet, police said. The man was transported, treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center. A case report indicated the man lived at the residence where the incident occurred.
A spokeswoman said the motive in the shooting appears to be robbery.
Tyson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, all felonies.
He was jailed in Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.
Tyson was one of 21 people arrested for soliciting gang activity in December as part of targeted enforcement to quell organized crime activity in the city.