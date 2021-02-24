Law enforcement in Pitt County continue to see regular thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles as thieves are drawn by platinum and precious metals they contain.
The Greenville Police department received a report that one was stolen from a vehicle at Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., after it was discovered Monday afternoon. The incident was the latest among many thefts, officials reported.
Earlier this month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement urging churches and others who keep idle vehicles to ensure the part was not missing.
“The theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has become very popular,” the post said. “Please take a moment to check your church vans, buses or other vehicles that sit idle for periods of time to make sure that the converter is still in place. You should be able to tell just by looking or by driving it. You can Google the topic for more information in case you need guidance. If you have experienced a theft or have evidence of an attempted theft please report that to us (or your city police department) immediately.”
Catalytic converters use precious metals in the process of removing pollutants from vehicle exhaust.
GREENVILLE
The police department release reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 625 S. Memorial Drive, 2:56 p.m, Feb. 22: food valued at $8.95 stolen and recovered from Family Dollar; case closed by citation.
- 3505 U.S. 264, 6:03 p.m., Feb. 22: alchoholic beverage valued at $2.29 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:14 p.m, Feb. 22: food valued at $108.62 stolen from Walmart; goods recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:54 p.m., Feb. 22: merchandise valued at $42 stolen from Walmart. Goods recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 3000 block Adams Boulevard, 1:09 a.m., Feb. 22: woman assaulted by parent at residence; window valued at $50 broken; case closed by arrest.
- 2300 block Vineyard Drive, 11:37 p.m, Feb. 22: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Break-ins, thefts
1400 block Sugar Creek Road, Winterville, 6:35 p.m, Feb. 22: firearm, ammunition and keys valued at $550 stolen from residence; case active.
- 8000 block N.C. 11, Ayden, 2:24 p.m., Feb. 22: tile saw and portable air conditioning unit valued at $700 stolen stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 4900 block Old Washington Road, Washington, 7:32 p.m., Feb. 22: woman assaulted by family member at home; case closed.
600 block Heartwood Drive, Grimesland, 6:32 p.m, Feb. 22: woman assaulted by known person and seriously injured; case active.