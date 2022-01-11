Four catalytic converters were reported stolen around Greenville on Friday, marking at least the 11th theft since Jan. 4, according to Greenville Police Department reports.
Police responded to Koinonia Christian Center Church at 1405 SW Greenville Blvd. about noon on Friday after two catalytic converters were reported stolen sometime early in the morning. Both were valued at $1,000.
A separate incident report said that police received a call at 12:17 about one converter stolen from Arrgh LLC, a freight trucking company at 4315 Sapphire Court. The theft is believed to have occurred some time between Dec. 20 and Friday. A third report came from a residence at the 100 block of Keys Court at 6:28 a.m.
All three cases are active.
Last week seven converters were reported stolen between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 5. On Jan. 5, four converters were stolen from vehicles parked at the Little Sunshines Academy daycare facility on Country Club Drive. Two others were stolen from the University Park Apartments and another was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Greenville Boulevard.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 124 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m. Jan. 3-12:19 p.m. Jan. 7: vehicle broken into at Precision Tune Auto Care. Handgun, ammunition and checkbooks stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 11:35-11:42 p.m. Jan. 7: $20 cash stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3040 Evans St., 5:03-5:12 p.m. Jan. 9: shoes valued at $165 stolen from Shoe Carnival; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 5:54 p.m. Jan. 9: receipt valued at $36.40 stolen at Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 6:27 p.m. Jan. 9: clothes and food valued at $37.31 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 9: attempted break-in at residence; case active.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 12:59-1:03 a.m. Jan. 10: purse valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 3100 block 14th Street, 3:32 p.m. Jan. 7: attempted assault with motor vehicle. No injuries; case closed by arrest.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 12:45-1:14 a.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case inactive.
- 800 block McLawhorn Drive, 11:03 a.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Chadwick Lane, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 8:10 p.m.- 8:16 p.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Beech Street, 12:39 a.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend near residence; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block Haven Drive, 3:15-3:24 a.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:35 p.m. Jan. 9: man assaulted by stranger with weapon at Holiday Inn; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block Mandy Drive, Greenville, 10:25 a.m. Jan. 6: vehicle broken into at residence. Trailer valued at $4,000, lawnmower valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 1067 Brompton Lane, Greenville, 7 p.m. Jan. 6-10:08 a.m. Jan. 7: scrap metal valued at $175 stolen from Barr’s Classic Auto; case active.
- 1012 Taylors Creek Drive, Greenville, noon Jan. 1-11:15 a.m. Jan. 7: vehicle broken into at Taylor’s Forklift. Ratchet straps valued at $50, pump sprayer valued at $25 stolen; case active.
- 2596 Old River Road, Greenville, 8:50-8:58 p.m. Jan. 7: red Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $5,000 stolen from New York Grocery; case active.
- 6300 block Leary Mills Road, Grimesland, 8 a.m. Jan. 6-9:41 a.m. Jan. 8: woman defrauded of $20 in cash; case cleared.
- 100 block Buckingham Drive, Winterville, 12:42 p.m. Jan. 8: woman defrauded of $338.94; case active.
- 1600 block Upland Drive, Greenville, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 8: identity theft reported; case active.
- 3300 block Country Wood Lane, Greenville, 12:24 p.m. Jan. 9: tools valued at $300, welder valued at $200, generator valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.
2400 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 1 p.m. Jan. 9: break in at residence. Tools valued at $350 stolen; case active.
1900 block Old River Road, Greenville, 1- 2:22 p.m. Jan. 9: hard drive valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
2300 block Decoarah Court, Greenville, 1 a.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
6500 block N.C 43 North, Fountain, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
3300 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 11:37 a.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.