The Greenville Police Department will pursue charges against those involved in a robbery that led to a chase and wreck after they are released from the hospital, the department said.
A man was observed by officers robbing a woman of her purse around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in the vicinity of Bank of American on Greenville Boulevard near Red Banks Road.
According to an incident report, the robbery resulted in the theft of a $50 purse and $20,000 in cash. The report said that the suspects were otherwise unknown to the victim.
Following the robbery, the suspect entered a black sedan with three other passengers which drove away. The officer tailed the vehicle through the Camping World parking lot off of Red Banks, behind the Target shopping center off of Evans Street and then westbound on Greenville Boulevard.
After turning left onto Memorial Drive with officers in pursuit, the sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck. The vehicle then drove into a utility pole and came to a rest near the intersection of Mall Drive.
The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but crash reports typically take up to a week to process. No further information were available from the patrol.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for GPD, said Wednesday that everyone involved in the crash is still hospitalized. The identities of the individuals involved in the incident have not been released, nor has that of the driver of the pickup truck.
Hunter said that charges would most likely involve a robbery charge and something along the lines of flee/elude arrest. She also said that, based on evidence recovered, she anticipates the suspects being linked to additional cases.
The investigations are ongoing.
The wreck closed the area of Memorial Drive between Regency Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard for most of Tuesday.