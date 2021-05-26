Police are investigating the theft of almost $20,000 worth of equipment from a construction warehouse in north Greenville.
A call went out about 7:20 a.m. Monday from a site at 875 Mumford Road, according to a Greenville Police Department report. JCJ Construction, which specializes in concrete contracting, reported a break-in.
An incident report said stolen items included two 48-inch trowel machines valued at $7,026 each, two aluminum screed boards valued at $1,377, a power saw valued at $2,800, a plate tamper valued at $2,360 and a trailer valued at $1,000. The total value of the items was $18,789.
GREENVILLE
The police department released the following information on other cases:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Kristin Drive, 11:26 a.m., May 24: vehicle broken into in parking lot; damages estimated at $2,000; case active.
655 South Square Drive, 2:17 p.m., May 24: groceries valued at $250 stolen from Aldi; case inactive.
Assaults
- 300 block Vance Street, 3:04 p.m., May 24: woman assaulted by relative at residence; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released the following case information:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block Holland Road, Greenville, 8:56 a.m., May 24: break-in at residence; caller reported that individual pushed air conditioning unit from wall, broke into home office; case active.
4800 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 3:14 p.m., May 24: man defrauded of identity, $1,100 by unknown person via Internet; case active.
Assaults
- 5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 7:01 p.m., May 24: woman threatened by known person at residence; case active.