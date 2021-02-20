A shooting on East Third Street injured a man and his dog on Wednesday afternoon.
The Greenville Police Department reported that a resident of a 2100 block duplex was engaged in an altercation with a visiting acquaintance about 1:56 p.m.
The situation escalated when the acquaintance produced a handgun and fired several times. One round hit the 38-year-old resident in the hand and another struck his dog in its shoulder.
Charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and animal cruelty are pending against the suspect who has yet to be named. No arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon.
Greenville
Break ins, thefts
- 3700 S. Memorial Drive, 10:03 a.m., Feb. 17: flowers valued at $5 stolen from Hwy 55; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 12:01 p.m., Feb. 18: goods valued at $35.64 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 100 block Breezewood Drive, 4:59 p.m., Feb. 18: vehicle broken into at residence; firearm valued at $100 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1000 block Charles Boulevard, 11:21 p.m., Feb. 18: government employee assaulted by intoxicated individual; case cleared by arrest.
Pitt County
Assaults
1700 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 1:04 p.m, Feb. 18: woman threatened at residence; case closed by arrest.