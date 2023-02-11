Gang Unit

Members of the Greenville Police Department Gang Unit were recognized as the N.C. Gang Unit of the Year by the North Carolina Gang Investigator’s Association. Sgt. William White, fourth from left, is the unit’s leader.

 Contributed photo

Greenville Police Department officials said more than 40 felony charges levied against gang members since mid-December are part of an ongoing enforcement initiative that slowed organized criminal activity in the early days of 2023.

The department’s Gang Unit on Dec. 14 began securing warrants that charged known gang members with the crime of soliciting gang activity. The charge is added when police can show a gang member persuaded someone to commit criminal acts that advance a gang’s activity or when criminal activity was used to advance a gang member’s status in an organization.


