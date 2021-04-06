A break-in led to extensive damages and a vehicle being stolen from a local business, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
Carolina Collision Repair, 3125 Bismarck Drive, reported the incident at 10:39 a.m. on Friday. The report said a gold GMC Terrain valued at $25,000 was stolen.
During the break-in, a fence gate sustained damages estimated at $4,000. A Black Subaru Crosstrek valued at $30,000 was also damaged.
The stolen vehicle was later recovered by authorities. The case is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 Thomas Langston Road, 10:03 a.m., April 2: DeWalt Drill valued at $199 stolen from Lowes; case active.
- 2400 block Umstead Avenue, 10:38 p.m., April 2: vehicle broken into at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 6:33 p.m., April 3: vehicle broken into in parking lot; property valued at $480 stolen; case inactive.
- 1000 block West Fourth Street, 3:30 p.m., April 3: break-in at residence by a neighbor; defendant intended to injure or terrorize, no theft reported; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 909 Moye Blvd., 5:42 a.m., April 3: woman assaulted at Holiday Inn Express by boyfriend; case inactive.
2600 block Whitaker Drive, 11:51 p.m., April 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4200 block N.C. 33, Greenville, 11:03 p.m., Apri 4: break in at residence; Xbox valued at $100 stolen; case active.
3000 block Emma Burnette Lane, Fountain, 7:56 p.m., April 3: four-wheeler valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2800 block N.C. 903, Stokes, 6:34 p.m., April 3: kitchen appliance valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4964 N.C. 33, Greenville, 12:38 p.m., April 3: merchandise valued at $95 stolen from Dollar General; case cleared.
- 3800 block North Glenwood Lane, Farmville, 4:04 p.m., April 2: Honda Accord valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Mac Cove, Grimesland, 12:53 p.m., April 2: car keys valued at $150 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
6500 block Gresham Lane, Washington, 7:48 p.m., April 4: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case cleared.
400 block Clayton Circle, Washington, 7:18 p.m., April 4: man assaulted by friend at residence; case cleared.
4000 block Kings Crossroads Road, Greenville, 6:29 p.m., April 4: man’s clothes burned by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 200 block Fairmont Avenue, Greenville, 8:29 p.m., April 3: man threatened at residence; case active.
- 700 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 7:12 p.m., April 3: woman threatened by known person at residence; case active.
700 block Windy Lane, Greenville, 2:17 p.m., April 3: juvenile assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
500 block Sands Road, Greenville, 11:43 a.m., April 3: juvenile assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 6400 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 6:49 a.m., April 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; serious injury reported; case active.
4900 block Dixon Road, Grimesland, 1:46 a.m., April 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Sweet Gum Meadow Drive, Greenville, 10:55 p.m., April 2: man threatened by adult child at residence; case active.
- 1200 block Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville, 7:31 p.m., April 2: gun pointed at juveniles, woman, at residence; case active.
2300 block Allpine Taylor Road, Greenville, 2:48 p.m., April 2: animal cruelty reported at residence; case active.
100 block Dante Lane, Bethel, 6:18 a.m., April 2: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.