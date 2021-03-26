An East Carolina University student has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 23-year-old woman and killed her dog near Eastgate Drive.
Brandon Badik, 19, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21 and felony hit and run in the incident near 10th Street just before midnight on Thursday.
According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to a report that a driver struck Sarah Miner and her dog.
“Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Sarah Miner suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her dog, a golden retriever, did not survive,” the release said.
The release said police believe Miner was attempting to cross the road at the time of the crash. Based on witness statements, the vehicle was determined to be a yellow Dodge Charger, which left the scene.
Officers worked with East Carolina University police and found a vehicle matching the description on ECU’s campus. The vehicle had extensive damage and an open container of alcohol was located inside it.
The vehicle was connected to Badik. ECU News Services Badik is a student, enrolled fall of 2020 to present.
The release also noted the crash did not occur in a crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing.