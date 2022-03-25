Police said they are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was discovered near Greenville’s Westhaven neighborhood Thursday morning.
A news release from the Greenville Police Department said officers responded to the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle about 8:30 a.m. on a call to assist emergency services. There, first responders located a body in a grassy area.
A cause of death is unknown, and the man’s death is being treated as suspicious. His identity was not released Thursday.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
300 block Haven Drive, 3:04 p.m. March 23: household goods valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
500 block South Square Drive, 6:43-4:44 p.m. March 23: shoes valued at $740, jewelry valued at $40, PlayStation 4 valued at $240 stolen from residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3600 Marcus Drive, Farmville, 4- 10:57 a.m. March 23: Honda Pilot valued at $4,000, Dodge Charger valued at $4,000 stolen from 264 Auto. Merchandise returned; case active.
1500 block Dover Circle, Greenville, 2:37 p.m. March 23: woman defrauded of $9,500; case active.
3500 block Avon Road, Greenville, 1 a.m. March 24: computer equipment, game systems, weed trimmer stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
4100 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 10 p.m. March 21- 2:07 a.m. March 23: man tries to strangle common-law spouse. Minor injury reported; case active.
1300 block Duran Street, Greenville, 12:42 a.m. March 24: friend of a man attempted to assault him with a motor vehicle. Cellphone valued at $300 damaged; case active.