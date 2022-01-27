An arrest has been made in a Friday domestic incident on Tyson Street in Greenvile and an investigation is underway to determine whether a woman acted in self-defense by stabbing the man accused of beating her.
James Freeman, 55, of 306 Tyson St., Greenville, was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a woman on the 900 block of Tyson Street around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 19. The department reported that Freeman and the woman were transported to Vidant Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Freeman had been released from the hospital by the time he was charged, the department said. A 10-year-old witnessed the altercation but was unharmed, police said. The department was told that Freeman beat the woman.
A special victims unit detective has been assigned to review the case and determine whether any additional charges are warranted. The case is being reviewed as a potential self-defense case, according to the department.
Freeman was charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present and interfering with emergency communications. He was further charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block Brighton Park Drive, 6:50- 7:05 a.m. Jan. 25: silver Toyota Camry Hybrid valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 3:04 p.m. Jan. 25: baby clothes valued at $40, deep fryer valued at $44.98 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25: merchandise valued at $51.21 shoplifted at Walmart. Items recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 3000 S. Memorial Drive, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 25: man assaulted by known person at Speedway; case cleared by arrest.
- 800 block Peed Drive, 12:50 p.m. Jan. 25: man attacked with knife, blunt object in parking lot. No injuries; case inactive.
- 1901 Stantonsburg Road, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 25: man stabbed by girlfriend at Economy Inn; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Paps Place, Greenville, midnight Jan. 19-8 a.m. Jan. 20: vehicle broken into at residence. Medication stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Briery Swamp Road, Stokes, 11:35 a.m. Jan. 25: handgun valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 6400 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, 9:52 a.m. Jan. 25: woman held at gunpoint by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 2700 block Seven Pines Road, Greenville, 1:09 p.m. Jan. 25: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 3700 block Watkins Way, Farmville, 3 p.m. Jan. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 11:20 p.m. Jan. 25: man assault by girlfriend at residence; case active.