...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph today, peaking early
this afternoon. The gusty winds combined with minimum relative
humidity values between 35 and 45 percent this afternoon may lead
to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Greenville police investigate shooting at Camelot Inn
A man was shot and injured late last week at a Memorial Drive hotel, according to Greenville Police Department reports.
An incident report said the shooting occurred about 3:36 a.m. Friday at the Camelot Inn, 2828 S. Memorial Drive. The department reported that the victim was shot directly outside one of the rooms and that officers arrived to find the man suffering a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.
He was shot once in his lower back area and the injury does not appear life-threatening, according to the department.
The incident indicated three grams of cocaine were recovered during the investigation which the department confirmed were found on the sidewalk near the victim. A baseball hat was also recovered nearby. Both were taken into evidence for the case. The case is active.
GREENVILLE
Police in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard., 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10 a.m. Feb. 13: fraud in the amount of $227.16 reported; case active.
4600 E. 10th St., 7:24 p.m. Feb. 16: ceramic mugs valued at $5.98, toy stuffed animal valued at $74.95 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
511 Cotanche St., 1:30-2:52 a.m. Feb. 17: cell phone valued at $100 stolen at Still Life; case inactive.
Assaults
400 block South Greene Street, 2:05 a.m. Feb. 16: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
2900 block Tammie Trail, 6:25 p.m. Feb. 16: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
300 block Horseshoe Drive, 4-6:25 a.m. Feb. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
366 River Road Estates Road, Greenville, midnight Dec. 29-11:25 a.m. Feb. 15: fraud reported at Food Lion. Food valued at $300 stolen; case active.
3700 block Ivan Harris Road, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14-1 p.m. Feb. 15: break in reported. Tools valued at $1,125 stolen; case active.
1500 block Logan Lane, Greenville, noon Feb. 4- noon Feb. 5: fraud in the amount of $400 reported; case active.
1000 block Old Snow Hill Road, Grifton, 8:44 a.m. Feb. 17: identity fraud reported; case closed.
1700 block Briley Road, Greenville, 6:04-7:41 p.m. Feb. 17: fraud in the amount of $2,000 reported; case active.
4500 block N.C. 102 East., Ayden, 11:17 a.m. Feb. 19: copper tubing, propane tank valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.
110 Pactolus Highway, 7:21-10 a.m. Feb. 19: break in at Easy Muffler Shop; $400 cash, 14 keys stolen; case active.
431 Queen St., Grifton, 2:34 a.m. Feb. 20: tobacco products valued at $20 stolen from Speedway; case cleared.
Assaults
500 block Britannia Drive, Greenville, 4:49 p.m. Feb. 18: shots fired at residence; three subjects determined to be shooting carelessly struck a house; case cleared by arrests.
3400 block Steps Drive, Fountain, 10:42 p.m. Feb. 18: woman assaulted by child at residence; case cleared.
4100 block Bear Grass Road, 7:27 p.m. Feb. 19: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.