A man was shot and injured late last week at a Memorial Drive hotel, according to Greenville Police Department reports.

An incident report said the shooting occurred about 3:36 a.m. Friday at the Camelot Inn, 2828 S. Memorial Drive. The department reported that the victim was shot directly outside one of the rooms and that officers arrived to find the man suffering a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.


