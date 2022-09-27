The door of Amigos Tobacco Shop on 1112 N. Greene St. had crime scene tape over it on Tuesday. Greenville Police reported the store's clerk, Zahran Jaghama, 44, was suffering serious injuries when a patron found him Monday evening. Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center.
Police said a store clerk is dead possibly after a robbery at his business in north Greenville on Monday.
Zahran Jaghama, 44, died at ECU Health Medical Center after a customer at Amigos Tobacco Shop, 1112 N. Greene St., found him suffering from serious injuries, the Greenville Police Department reported on Tuesday.
A news release from the department said officers were dispatched to the business about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Further information about the incident is limited.
The business is located in a commercial area next to Greenville Flea Market. The East and West Meadowbrook neighborhoods are nearby.
The release said detectives are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but that they think Jaghama was assaulted and injured during the commission of a robbery.
Kristen Hunter, the department's public information officer, said it is too early in the investigation to determine the nature of Jaghama's injuries or if a weapon was used.
The business had crime scene tape over its door Tuesday afternoon.
The department is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can call GPD at 329-4300 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.