GPD investigate death

The door of Amigos Tobacco Shop on 1112 N. Greene St. had crime scene tape over it on Tuesday. Greenville Police reported the store's clerk, Zahran Jaghama, 44, was suffering serious injuries when a patron found him Monday evening. Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

Police said a store clerk is dead possibly after a robbery at his business in north Greenville on Monday.

