Greenville police found a man dead Wednesday after responding to a shots fired in the Kearney Park neighborhood, the department reported.

The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle, police reported. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds deceased inside a residence.

Detectives are still in the very preliminary stages of their investigation, the release said, but the shooting does not appear to be random.

One person was taken into police custody for questioning. No charges were reported.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.