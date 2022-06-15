Greenville police investigating shooting death in Kearney Park The Daily Reflector Jun 15, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenville police found a man dead Wednesday after responding to a shots fired in the Kearney Park neighborhood, the department reported.The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle, police reported. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds deceased inside a residence.Detectives are still in the very preliminary stages of their investigation, the release said, but the shooting does not appear to be random.One person was taken into police custody for questioning. No charges were reported.Police said more information will be released as it becomes available. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Shot Weaponry Officer Department Gunshot Detective Greenville Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews