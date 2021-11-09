Greenville police responded to two separate shooting incidents on Monday at a home on Pendleton Street.
Incident reports from the Greenville Police Department show that at 1:48 p.m. a Shotspotter alert indicated shots fired at the home in the 2100 block of Pendleton. An investigation determined that a suspect fired into a vehicle occupied by a female victim.
The department said that the suspect is known to the victim, who was uninjured. Warrants have been obtained and the department said more details will be made available when they are served.
At 10:59 p.m., a separate Shotspotter alert was made at the same address. No damage was located and no injuries were reported. The department said officers are still working to determine if the two incidents are related.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Northeast Greenville Boulevard, 7 p.m., Nov. 7: vehicle broken into in parking lot. $11 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
- 2116 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:03 p.m., Nov. 8: $100 in cash stolen by employee at McDonald’s; case active.
- 300 block Haven Drive, 9 p.m., Nov. 8: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 9:30 p.m., Nov. 8: break-in reported at residence; case cleared.
Assaults
- 3100 block Moseley Drive, 3:07 p.m., Nov. 8: woman assaulted by unknown person; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7400 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 9:06 a.m., Nov. 8: break-in at residence; case active.
- 1100 block Sugg Parkway, midnight, Oct. 20: debit cards, $280 in cash stolen from residence; case active.
- 23000 block Stokes Road, Greenville, midnight, Nov. 8: break-in at residence. Kitchen appliances valued at $1,150, doors valued at $100 and power panel valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block North N.C. 43, Greenville, 11:20 a.m., Nov. 8: mail stolen from residence; case closed.
- 3100 block Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland, 2:54 p.m., Nov. 8: wires stolen from electricity meter at residence; case active.
- 5800 block Freuler Drive, Ayden, 2 p.m., Nov. 8: rifle valued at $450, scope valued at $300, tools valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1700 block Briley Road, Greenville, 3:29 p.m., Nov. 8: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 4112 W. N.C. 33, Greenville, 3:52 p.m., Nov. 8: woman threatened at Dollar General; case active.