Greenville police investigating stolen Confederate grave marker Pat Gruner Staff Writer Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greenville police are investigating the theft of a grave marker at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 200 S. Pitt St., to unknown Confederate soldiers who died in local Civil War conflicts. Photo by Pat Gruner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A monument to unknown Confederate soldiers has been stolen from a historic Greenville cemetery, the city's police department reported.Supervisors at the Cherry Hill Cemetery, 200 S. Pitt St., reported the theft after 3 p.m. on Friday, according to an incident report from the department.The pillar-shaped memorial served as a gravestone to soldiers who fought for the Confederacy in local conflicts during the Civil War, a spokeswoman for the department said.The City of Greenville is listed as the victim on the report. The grave marker is valued at $10,000.Power tools appear to have been used to cut the monument from its base, at which point the pillar was stolen. The incident report said the pillar was last known to be secure at 3 p.m. April 13. As of Tuesday no suspects had been developed. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022