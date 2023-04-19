Grave marker stolen

Greenville police are investigating the theft of a grave marker at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 200 S. Pitt St., to unknown Confederate soldiers who died in local Civil War conflicts.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

A monument to unknown Confederate soldiers has been stolen from a historic Greenville cemetery, the city's police department reported.

Supervisors at the Cherry Hill Cemetery, 200 S. Pitt St., reported the theft after 3 p.m. on Friday, according to an incident report from the department.

