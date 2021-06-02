Police are investigating a break-in in Lynndale that led to the theft of three firearms in Greenville this week.
Homeowners on the 100 block of Lord Ashley Drive called the Greenville Police Department at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday to report the incident. According to the department, a rear door had been kicked in to allow the suspect to gain entry late Monday when the residents were not home.
An incident report said that the firearms stolen were a blue Colt 1911, a black Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun and a black Remington 870 12-gauge pump shotgun. The firearms are valued at $1,300 in total.
In addition to the guns, a black and white Schwinn Beach Cruiser bicycle valued at $1,000 and a sterling silver bracelet with diamonds valued at $500 were also stolen.
The department said that they are working with the victims and surrounding neighbors to gather home security footage of the incident.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 12:47 p.m., June 1: dog stolen in parking lot; victim assaulted; case active.
- 1000 block Spring Forest Road, 8:29 a.m., June 1: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $1,227 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Scott Street, 2:48 p.m., May 27: $2,763 in negotiable instruments acquired through fraud; case active.
- 1800 block East First Street, 8:04 a.m., May 27: firearm valued at $250 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case inactive.
- 100 block Ripley Drive, 5:41 p.m., May 27: bikes valued at $500 stolen from residence; items recovered; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 7:40 p.m., May 27: alcoholic beverages valued at $26.90 stolen at Sheetz; case closed by arrest.
- 1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 7 a.m., May 28: vehicle broken into in parking lot; purse valued at $90, wallet valued at $30 and $5 cash stolen; case active.
- 2800 block E. 10th St., 2:26 p.m., May 29: lotion, hairpick and lip balm valued at $10.50 stolen at Family Dollar; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block East 10th Street, 10:38 p.m., May 28: man assaulted at residence; damage to vehicle and license plate estimated at $1,020; case inactive.
- 100 block Merry Lane, 12:01 p.m., June 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1500 block Logan Lane, Greenville, 11:47 a.m., June 1: man defrauded of $10,000 via CashApp scam; case active.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 6:31 p.m., June 1: break in at residence; speaker valued at $1,000, $500 cash stolen; case active.
- 5400 block N.C. 30, Robersonville, 10:07 p.m., June 1: vehicle broken into at residence; firearm valued at $239 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2300 block Britt Drive, Farmville, 10 p.m., June 1: woman threatened by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 1600 block Lennon Street, Greenville, 11:21 p.m., June 1: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 3300 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 12:02 a.m., June 1: woman struck with car by boyfriend on road; case active.
- 4100 block Dixon Road, Grimesland, 5:45 p.m., May 31: man and juvenile assaulted at residence; case active.
- 2400 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 11:50 a.m., May 28: gun pointed at woman by spouse; case active.
- 3800 block Pamlico Court, Bethel, 1:02 a.m., May 29: woman assaulted in street; case active.