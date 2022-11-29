The Greenville Police Department announced Monday night it had arrested a suspect in the Black Friday shooting that wounded two men and scurried shoppers at Greenville Mall.

The arrest of De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, came after one of victims in the shooting confirmed he got into a fight with Pollard about 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the American Eagle store.


