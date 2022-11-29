The Greenville Police Department announced Monday night it had arrested a suspect in the Black Friday shooting that wounded two men and scurried shoppers at Greenville Mall.
The arrest of De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, came after one of victims in the shooting confirmed he got into a fight with Pollard about 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the American Eagle store.
A statement from the police department over the weekend also identified the victims, acknowledged fear the shooting stirred and applauded the response of officers and mall workers.
Pollard was arrested at his home after jumping out a second story window, police said. A search warrant was executed at the residence and a gun was recovered.
The arrest was a joint effort by members of the Greenville Police Department and SBI Fugitive Task Force. Pollard was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the people.
Bond information and a booking photo were not available Monday night.
Theodore Devon Dunn Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22, were transported to ECU Health Medical Center after the shooting, the Saturday release said. Perkins was still hospitalized Monday and receiving treatment for a gunshot injury. Dunn’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Preliminary information gathered at the scene that the incident was a result of an ongoing dispute was corroborated by one of the victims, police said. He told officers that the shooting occurred after he engaged in a fight with an individual with whom he had previous conflicts, the department reported.
The department also said that a Greenville officer hired by Belk department store for Black Friday shopping heard the shots from his assignment, allowing for an immediate response from law enforcement and no further injuries. The mall employs its own private security and did not hire any off-duty Greenville officers on Friday, the department reported.
Some 15 to 20 Greenville officers initially responded to the scene, along with officers from East Carolina University’s Police Department, who helped clear people from the businesses and parking area.
Some businesses sealed off their shops and helped shelter customers, police said. Some shoppers hid, and many people were leaving the mall as police arrived, officials said on Friday.
Businesses and mall management worked with investigators, who were interviewing witnesses and were working to obtain surveillance video Friday night, Bowen said.
Saturday’s release said Chief Ted Sauls planned to meet with mall management this week, as members of the department command staff have done on numerous occasions in the past, to address security recommendations for the mall moving forward.
“We are grateful there were no further injuries and want to assure the Greenville community we are working around the clock to identify everyone involved,” the release said. “As an added reassurance, GPD officers have started our annual holiday patrols of retail locations and establishments. As such, you can expect to see an increased police presence when you are out and about.”
The release asked shoppers going forward to report any suspicious activity. “If you see something suspicious, please say something,” the release said. “The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to us as your local law enforcement agency.”
The release also thanked the ECU Police Department for its “tremendous” assistance. “We greatly value our partnership. We’d also like to applaud the store employees inside the mall, who based on numerous witness accounts, relied on their training and instincts, sheltering patrons in place inside their stores … undoubtedly helping to prevent further injury.”