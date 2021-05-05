Greenville Police Department responded to reports of a domestic assault at an apartment in the 3800 block of Sterling Pointe Drive Monday night.
When they arrived about 8:20 p.m., a 47-year-old resident told officers that his boyfriend had struck him in the face. According to the department the victim had a laceration on his nose.
Officers arrested Christopher Richardson, 21, for simple assault. He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where was held without bond. He also is awaiting trial on a previous assault charge.
PITT COUNTY
Break ins, thefts
3000 block Eagle Landing Lane, Greenville, 10:34 a.m., May 3: firearm valued at $300 reported stolen from residence; case active.
2205 Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 11:34 a.m., May 3: two counterfeit checks passed for $1,204.43 at Mark’s Food Mart; case active.
400 block Silverado Drive, Grimesland, 7:15 p.m., May 3: report of break in at residence; no evidence; case active.
Assaults
7000 block N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 1:27 p.m., May 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
2700 block Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, 8:03 p.m., May 3: woman threatened by ex-spouse via internet; case active.
GREENVILLE
Break ins, thefts
3400 block Brayden Court, 10:40 a.m., May 3: equipment valued at $2,000 stolen from construction site; case active.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10:31 p.m., May 3: financial card fraud at Walmart leading to loss of $630.23 in cash; case active.
3300 block Evans Street, 12:01 p.m., May 3: clothing valued at $526.30 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
1900 block Kennedy Circle, 2:29 a.m, May 4: man assaulted by assailant wielding knife in street; case inactive.