Austin Daniel Wallace, 25, of Greenville.

Greenville police arrested a man stealing auto parts from a Dickinson Avenue business Monday night, according to department reports.

Austin Wallace, 25, of 1846 Black Jack-Simpson Road, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. after rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle at LKQ Pick Your Part-ENC. The incident was reported at 7:11 p.m.

Wallace was detained at the Pitt County Detention Center for felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and second-degree trespassing. Demage to the vehicles was estimated at $800.

In other cases the department release reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 600 block West 14th Street, 2:45 a.m., March 1: man assaulted with handgun at residence; case active.


800 block Ward Street, 6:25 p.m., March 1: man assaulted by girlfriend’s child at residence; case inactive.

  • 100 block West Berkshire Road, 5:58 p.m., March 1: man assaulted by child at home; case active.

1500 block Bridle Circle, 9:38 p.m., March 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; locks valued at $50 damaged; case cleared by arrest.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

  • 7500 block U.S. Hwy 264, Farmville, 2:10 p.m,. March 1: firearm valued at $330 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1300 block Ellison Court, Greenville, 11:23 p.m., March 1: truck tampered with at residence; nothing reported stolen; case active.

