A man accused of assault in a family dispute last week also damaged a police vehicle with his head, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The department reported that Joshua Brown, 34, of 302 Skinner St., was involved in a dispute that turned violent. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. outside Brown’s apartment.
According to warrants, Brown went so far as to bite his brother on the right arm during the assault. As officers moved to take him into custody, Brown had what was described by police as “an outburst of anger,” slamming his head into a patrol vehicle hard enough to leave a dent.
Brown declined emergency medical service for any possible injuries, police reported. He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.
Brown was released on a $2,000 secured bond the same day. His court date is scheduled for March 16. He has prior charges for robbery, burglary, assaulting an officer and other violent crimes.
GREENVILLE
The department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Brookwood Drive, 7:23 p.m., March 11: reported theft by neighbor at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block South Sylvan Drive, 10:37 p.m., March 11: handgun discharged in city limits. No injuries reported; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 6500 block Leary Mills Road, Chocowinity, 5:53 a.m., March 11: vehicle tampered with at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2300 block Waterview Road, Greenville, 2:13 p.m., March 11: cooler valued at $200 stolen at residence; case active.
- 100 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 9:08 p.m., March 11: $80 cash stolen via false pretenses; case active.
- 700 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, 11:40 a.m., March 10: instruments valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5800 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 8:23 a.m., March 10: woman assaulted and seriously injured by spouse; personal weapons involved; case active.
- 5500 block Promise Drive, Washington, 1:56 p.m., March 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2400 Hillendale Circle, 10:44 p.m., March 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend and acquaintance via strangulation at residence; case active.