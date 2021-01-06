A woman will be charged in an assault involving a machete that took place at a 10th Street apartment on Monday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers were called to an assault about 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 10th Street, a case report said. The woman became combative and refused to leave the apartment.
She punched two others who were in the apartment and cut one of them with a machete, spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
One man suffered a severe laceration but his injuries were not life-threatening, she said. The suspect knocked a phone from the other person’s hands when they tried to call 911.
The suspect has been admitted to the hospital for evaluation and will be charged accordingly upon her release, Hunter said. The case is inactive.
It’s one of several assaults investigated recently. Reports released in other cases included the following details and allegations:
- 500 block Vance Street, 9:03 p.m. Jan.4: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 2900 block Cedar Creek Road, 5 a.m. Jan. 3: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 12:58 a.m. Dec. 31: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Paige Drive, 10:35 p.m. Dec. 31: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 11:01 p.m. Dec. 31: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 3500 block East 10th Street, 3:36 a.m. Dec. 29: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 300 block East Dudley Street, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 30: man assaulted; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
Drug Charges
A Greenville man was arrested Monday after a three-month investigation into the illegal sale of heroin, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael Daniel Smith, 35, of Cedar Court. He was charged with four counts of level I trafficking heroin, two counts of felony conspiracy and two counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.
He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
In other recent cases:
- Someone stole a firearm and jewelry valued together at $1,301 from a home in 4500 block Frog Level Road, Winterville, a reporte from the sheriff’s office said. The incident occurred between midnight Dec. 7 and 11:27 a.m. Jan. 1. The victim reported the property was stolen by a relative visiting from out of state.
- Someone broke into a home in the 5000 block N.C. 33 West near Edgecombe County and stole two firearms and a chainsaw valued together at $1,400. The theft occurred between 1:41 p.m. Dec. 9 and 1:42 p.m. Wednesday.