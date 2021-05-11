Greenville police are investigating the armed robbery of a man outside his home in the Brook Hollow neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The victim called police to report the incident at 12:46 a.m., the department reported. The man told police he was sitting outside of his home on the 2300 block of Dovedale Court when two people exited a dark-colored vehicle.
At least one suspect pointed and gun and demanded money, the man told police. An incident report said the suspects took the man’s phone, valued at $1,200, keys and wallet valued at $180, $120 in cash and his jewelry valued at $2,000.
The department said that the suspects were described as short, skinny black males in T-shirts and jeans. The make and model of the suspect vehicle were not available. The case is active.
Brook Hollow is a development of large duplex homes off of Dickinson Avenue near Southwest Greenville Boulevard.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other case released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2100 block East Fire Tower Road, 9:05 a.m., May 10: license plate stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 400 block Deck Street, 1:16 p.m., May 10: attempted break in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block Patton Circle, 12:31 a.m., May 10: woman choked by boyfriend at residence. Damage to bedroom door valued at $100; case active.
- 200 block Arthur Drive, 11:53 p.m., May 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 900 block Northwoods Drive, Greenville, 11:30 a.m., May 10: break in at residence; case active.
- 1000 block Northwoods Drive, Greenville, 1:48 p.m., May 10: man defrauded of $1,000 cash; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block River Road Estates, Greenville, 1:51 p.m., May 10: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case active.
- 4700 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Ayden, 1:09 a.m., May 11: man assaulted with unknown weapon by acquaintance; case active.