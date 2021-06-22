A woman has been arrested on charges she stabbed a man while he was lying in bed, a report from the Greenville Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Ward Street where the victim told police that he had been attacked as he lay in bed. He was stabbed in the groin area, the report indicated.
The 52-year-old victim told police that the woman was a “female acquaintance” but could not provide her name.
The suspect was identified as Annetta Staton, 54. She was located at the 700 block of Bancroft Avenue and arrested.
Staton was charged by a magistrate with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
The victim’s injury is not life threatening according to the department.
GREENVILLE
The department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, Greenville, 11:39 a.m., June 18: break in at residence; firearm valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 3900 block Bostic Drive, 5:18 p.m., June 18: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1700 block Cedar Lane, 12:17 p.m., June 18: bicycle valued at $100 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1000 block East First Street at Eastern Street, 1:17 a.m., June 19: vehicle broken into near residence; clothing, electrocnics valued at $790 stolen; case active.
- 1100 block East 10th Street, 2:23 p.m., June 20: vehicle parts valued at $500 removed from parked vehicle; case active.
- 2900 block Williams Road, 6:48 a.m., June 20: vehicle broken into in parking lot; $280 cash, items valued at $195 stolen; damage to vehicle estimated at $100; case active.
Assaults
- 2000 block Quail Ridge Road, 1:59 a.m., June 19: man assaulted, battered by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Ford Street, 5:24 a.m., June 19: firearm discharged into occupied property; case active.
- 1000 block Fairfax Avenue, 4:02 a.m., June 19: woman assaulted, falsely imprisoned by known person at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2400 S. Memorial Drive, 1:49 p.m., June 19: man assaulted in parking lot of strip mall; case inactive.
- 1000 block Peed Drive, 9:51 p.m., June 19: woman assaulted with cutting instrument by known person; case active.
- 200 block West Dudley Street, 10:50 a.m., June 20: woman assaulted by known person at residence; trespassing reported; case closed by arrest.
- 3600 block South Memorial drive, 4:14 p.m., June 20: homeless woman assaulted by friend in parking lot; case active.
- 500 block Sheppard Street, 12:39 a.m., June 21: woman assaulted by having gun pointed at her; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 5:32 p.m., June 18: cell phone valued at $700 stolen from residence; narcotics found on suspect’s person, $1,160 cash seized; case active.
- 4800 block Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, 8:23 p.m., June 18: sporting goods valued at $1,800 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6634 block Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, 7:25 p.m., June 19: armed robbery reported at Pitt Stop; firearm valued at $450 stolen; multiple suspects, one known; case active.
- 5400 block U.S. 13, Greenville, 2:34 a.m., June 20: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $300, purse valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:18 a.m., June 20: break in at residence; great Dane, clothing valued at $280 stolen; case active.
- 2700 block Prestonwood Drive, Grimesland, 2:06 a.m., June 21: woman defrauded of $143.34 cash; case active.
Assaults
- 3200 block North Pineview Lane, Farmville, 6:41 p.m., June 19: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case exceptionally cleared.
- 2700 block Seven Pines Road, Greenville, 7:13 p.m., June 19: man threatened at residence; case active.
- 3400 block Fulford Circle, Farmville, 3:47 p.m., June 20: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case exceptionally cleared.
- 5000 block N.C. 11, Bethel, 7:40 p.m., June 20: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 2800 block Ruth Evans Drive, Grimesland, 8:49 p.m., June 20: juvenile threatened by parent at residence; case unfounded.
- 600 block East Littlefield Road, Ayden, 9:23 p.m., June 20: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.