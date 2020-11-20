A man suffered minor injury Wednesday after an assaulted involving a knife or cutting instrument, accordint to a Greenville Police Department case report.
The incident occurred at 10:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Patton Circle, the report said. The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2500 block West Fifth Street, midnight-8:17 a.m. Nov. 18: tools valued at $950 stolen; case inactive.
- 4000 block Dickinson Avenue, 3:30 a.m. Nov. 18: bag valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:50 p.m. Nov. 18: clothes valued at $520 stolen from Belk; case inactive.
701 Moye Blvd., 12:12 a.m. Nov. 19: alcohol valued at $86 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, noon Nov. 15-9:56 a.m. Nov. 18: tools valued at $1,550 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 3600 block Alvin Road, Grimesland, 7:55 a.m. Nov. 18: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 2000 block Allen Road, Greenville, 8:06 p.m. Nov. 18: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 2400 block Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, 1:21 p.m. Nov. 18: woman assaulted by relative; case active.