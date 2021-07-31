A Greenville man has been arrested for striking an acquaintance in the head with a blunt object and causing him to bleed.
At 2:53 a.m. Friday Greenville Police responded to the 600 block of Hooker Road, near West Arlington Boulevard. There, police found a 46-year-old victim who had sustained a severe laceration to his head.
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center. The department said that he was talking and coherent at the time he delivered his report of what happened to officers.
The victim said that an acquaintance, Charles Joyner, 49, of 2619 Sunset Ave., Greenville, struck him with a metal pole during an argument.
Officers located Joyner at the 1500 block of Beatty Street where he was arrested without incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Joyner has prior charges in Pitt County dating back to 1988, including felony breaking and entering, assaulting a police officer and armed robbery.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 200 block Club Pines Drive, 10:47 a.m., July 29: jewelry valued at $785 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 4100 block River Chase Drive, 2:38 p.m., July 29: internet identity theft reported; case inactive.
- 2521 N. Memorial Drive, 12:50 a.m, July 29: alcohol valued at $138.68 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
Assaults
- 500 block Vance Street, 3:50 a.m., July 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 200 block Independence Boulevard, 9:18 p.m., July 29: man struck with blunt object by acquaintance during break in. Minor injury. Damage to window valued at $300; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3300 block Avon Road, Greenville, 9:26 a.m., July 29: caller reported that identity thief obtained two different apartments in victim’s name using his Social Security Number; case active.
- 400 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 11:55 a.m., July 29: attempted vehicle break in at residence; victim told deputy a man was inside their car; case active.
- 1400 block Rick Circle, Greenville, 5:24 p.m., July 29: vehicle broken into at residence; damage to windshield valued at $5,200; ammunitiion valued at $100 later reported stolen; case active.
- 3400 block Yankee Hall Road, Greenville, 11:28 a.m., July 29: caller reported they paid for services to their home valued at $5,000 but the job was never completed; case active.
Assaults
- 800 block Jack Jones Road, Winterville, 8:04 p.m., July 29: woman assaulted by sibling in road; victim declined to press charges; case cleared.
- 500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 8:44 p.m., July 29: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.